Goa SSC results 2023: All you need to know

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 20, 2023
GBSHSE has announced SSC or Class 10 board exam result.
Getty
The pass percentage in Goa board SSC result is 96.6 per cent.
ANI
GBSHSE SSC result 2023; Girls outperform Boys by 0.6 %.
ANI
GBSHSE SSC result 2023: Pass percentage of boys is at 96.3 per cent.
ANI
GBSHSE SSC result 2023. Girls passing rate is at 96.9 per cent.
ANI
Goa Board result 2023: Appeared candidates:19958, Passed candidates: 19288
ANI
Goa Talukawise Pass %. Pernem Taluka topped the examination with 98.84%. Mormugao Taluka, with a score of 95.16%, comes second.
Getty
GBSHSE Goa SSC board exam 2023 was held in two terms, the first one from November 10 to 29, 2022 and the second term from April 1 to 24, 2023.
ANI
Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023: 20,476 students registered for the GOA SSC exam, of whom 10,074 were girls and 10,402 were boys.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!