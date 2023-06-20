From Uttar Pradesh To Tamil Nadu, These States Have Extended Vacations For School Students

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 20, 2023
Summer break for Schools in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till June 26 due to the effects of recent heat wave. Initially, June 15 was set aside for the reopening of schools.
Department of School Education in Madhya Pradesh has extended the summer vacation for classes 1 to 5 till June 3, while classes 6 to 12 will reopen on June 20.
The Chhattisgarh government has announced the summer break for students till June 26 due to an ongoing heat wave in the state.
Odisha government extended schools' summer vacation for two days in view of the hot and humid weather in the state. Schools across the state will reopen on June 21.
Schools in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu, including Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Vellore have declared vacations. The primary students will resume their classes on July 1, while students from 6th to 12th grade will start on June 20.
Jharkhand government has extended the Summer vacation up to Class 8 till June 21.
