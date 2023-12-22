Five Deadliest Mass Shooting In Universities And Schools Across The World

By: Siksha M | December 22, 2023
The recent shooting at Charles University, Prague by a student killed 14 and injured 25 persons. The incident happened on 21 December, 2023.
After hearing gunfire at Santa Fe High School in Texas, students began their evacuation. There were 14 injuries and 10 fatalities, on May 18, 2018.
On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old ex student of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 and injured 18 persons.
At Red Lake Senior High School in Red Lake, Minnesota, a 16-year-old opened fire, killing seven people and injuring five more. The incident took place on March 21, 2005.
On May 24, 2022, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde resulted in the deaths of 19 children and 2 adults. This is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.