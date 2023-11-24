Farrey Movie 2023 Stars' Educational Qualifications Uncovered!

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 24, 2023

'Farrey' is a teen drama movie that has hit the theatres on November 24, 2023.

This movie is directed by Soumendra Padhi and co-produced by Salman Khan Films.

Let's know about the educational qualifications of the cast of the movie.

Ronit Roy who plays the role of warden of girl's Hostel has a degree in hotel management.

Prasanna Bisht who plays Chhavi, a fellow student has a diploma in acting from the Asian Academy of Film and Television.

Alizeh Agnihotri who plays the lead role of Niyati Singh has a completed her education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated from DG Ruparel College.

Zeyn Shaw who plays the role Prateek a fellow student has Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Communication from Suffolk University, Boston.

Sahil Mehta who plays the role of Aakash, Niyati's boyfriend has a Ph. D. in Life Sciences from ICGEB, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and a M.Sc. in Botany from University of Delhi.

