Euphoria Among Maharashtra Students as Chandrayaan-3 Reaches Moon's South Pole; See Pictures Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 23, 2023

National Urdu High School Students In Sheer joy after experiencing historical moment of Chandrayaan 3

FPJ

Outside Jnana Prabodhini Institute, People celebrated the historic event

FPJ

Teachers and students celebrated Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing live at all branches of Orchids The International School.

FPJ

Students, parents and teachers watched the live-telecast

FPJ

Student are chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at New English School, Pune

FPJ

Students lined up at Jnana Prabodhini witnessing the Chandrayaan 3 mission

FPJ

New English school celebrates in the assembly ground after the mission successfully finished. New English school, Pune

FPJ