Euphoria Among Maharashtra Students as Chandrayaan-3 Reaches Moon's South Pole; See Pictures Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 23, 2023
National Urdu High School Students In Sheer joy after experiencing historical moment of Chandrayaan 3
Outside Jnana Prabodhini Institute, People celebrated the historic event
Teachers and students celebrated Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing live at all branches of Orchids The International School.
Students, parents and teachers watched the live-telecast
Student are chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at New English School, Pune
Students lined up at Jnana Prabodhini witnessing the Chandrayaan 3 mission
New English school celebrates in the assembly ground after the mission successfully finished. New English school, Pune
