Don't Know How To Make Your College Application Stand Out? Here Are 5 Tips!

By: Siksha M | December 19, 2023

All colleges seek students who are intelligent, diligent, driven, and ambitious, yet each college is unique and may value particular traits or abilities more or less than others.

Your college application should therefore highlight your strongest, most noteworthy traits. If you are interested in studying music in college and you play the flute, for instance, you should mention this interest in several sections of your application.

Genuine, Targeted, and Expertly Composed Essays: Since it's the only section of your application where you can truly show off your individuality, the personal statement is a crucial component of your college application. Colleges place a moderate to high value on application essays.

Well-Rounded Character: Resilience, adaptability, curiosity, and a dedication to personal development are traits that colleges seek in applicants. Admissions officers are curious about your own experiences, viewpoints, and any obstacles you have surmounted.

An Increase in Your Extracurricular Activities: The majority of colleges will inquire about the extracurricular activities you currently participate in or have previously participated in. Extracurricular activities are viewed as moderately or very important by colleges.

Volunteering: It is unique since it not only broadens your perspective on the globe but also demonstrates your desire to assist and uplift individuals in your immediate vicinity. Volunteering initiatives are run by numerous charities across the nation. Enroll in one of those initiatives. It enhances your application in a significant way.

Recommendation Letters That Are Strong: A minimum of one reference letter from a high school teacher or counselor (or both) is typically required by most universities. Choose a teacher who knows your skills, goals, and interests and whose class you performed well in (preferably an A) if you're asking for a letter from them. A minimum of one letter from a teacher who instructed a basic course—math, English, science, or social studies/history—will usually be required.

While there is no secret recipe for writing the ideal college application, you can increase your chances of getting accepted by learning what your top universities prioritize. Occasionally, only dedicating some time to edit and thoroughly examine your work again can have a profound impact.

