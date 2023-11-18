Do You Know These Government Schemes For Students?

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 18, 2023
The Government of India has launched a number of schemes concerning education over the years.
Here are a few schemes designed by the Indian government to provide quality education to the students....
Samriddhi Scheme - This scheme is provided for SC/ST students.
PG Scholarship Scheme - This scheme is is awarded to full time GATE / GPAT qualified students.
Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan - This scheme aims for the development of secondary education in public schools across India.
Vidya Daan - The main aim of this scheme is to promote and provide e- learning to all students.
Pragati - Through this scheme 5,000 scholarships are provided every year to female students for pursuing technical education.
Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan - The purpose of this scheme is to provide elementary and quality education to the kids from six to fourteen years of age.
