Do You Know These Government Schemes For Students?

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 18, 2023

The Government of India has launched a number of schemes concerning education over the years.

Here are a few schemes designed by the Indian government to provide quality education to the students....

Samriddhi Scheme - This scheme is provided for SC/ST students.

PG Scholarship Scheme - This scheme is is awarded to full time GATE / GPAT qualified students.

Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan - This scheme aims for the development of secondary education in public schools across India.

Vidya Daan - The main aim of this scheme is to promote and provide e- learning to all students.

Pragati - Through this scheme 5,000 scholarships are provided every year to female students for pursuing technical education.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan - The purpose of this scheme is to provide elementary and quality education to the kids from six to fourteen years of age.

