Delhi's Elite Education: Discover The Top 5 Most Expensive Schools In The Capital

By: Siksha M | November 18, 2024

There are many expensive schools in India with monthly fees of above one lakh and more. These schools offer a wide variety of educational as well as recreational support to the students.

Check the list of top 5 expensive schools in Delhi with fees in lakhs. Many of them are also Internationally acclaimed.

The British School, Chanakyapuri charges approximately ₹1.25 lakh per month.

File photo

American Embassy School which is also located in Chanakyapuri charges around ₹1.2 lakh monthly.

American Embassy School / Official

Pathways School, Gurgaon charges ₹70,000–₹80,000 per month.

Pathways School / Linkedin

The monthly fees of GD Goenka School, Gurugram is ₹70,533 per month.

GD Goenka School / Official

The monthly tuition fees at DPS International School, Saket starts at Rs 22,000 per month for Nursery.

DPS International School / Official

These are the top 5 expensive schools in Delhi NCR region which boasts a high monthly fees.

