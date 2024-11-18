Delhi's Elite Education: Discover The Top 5 Most Expensive Schools In The Capital

By: Siksha M | November 18, 2024
There are many expensive schools in India with monthly fees of above one lakh and more. These schools offer a wide variety of educational as well as recreational support to the students.
Check the list of top 5 expensive schools in Delhi with fees in lakhs. Many of them are also Internationally acclaimed.
The British School, Chanakyapuri charges approximately ₹1.25 lakh per month.
American Embassy School which is also located in Chanakyapuri charges around ₹1.2 lakh monthly.
Pathways School, Gurgaon charges ₹70,000–₹80,000 per month.
The monthly fees of GD Goenka School, Gurugram is ₹70,533 per month.
The monthly tuition fees at DPS International School, Saket starts at Rs 22,000 per month for Nursery.
These are the top 5 expensive schools in Delhi NCR region which boasts a high monthly fees.
