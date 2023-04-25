Countries in Asia with the most number of foreign students; see where India stands

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 25, 2023
1. China: As of 2019, 492,185 international students were studying in China with majority of students coming from South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand, and India.
File
2. Japan: Due to Covid curbs number of foreign students dropped in the country from over 312,000 to more than 240,000 as of May 2021. China, Vietnam remain the biggest senders.
Unsplash
3. South Korea: In 2022, there were over 167,000 foreign students in the country with Chinese, Vietnamese students making up the majority.
Unsplash
4. Malaysia: Though the Malaysian government doesn't release official figures on foreign enrolment in the country, various media reports state that between 130,000 and 170,000 foreign students study in the country for 2022.
Unsplash
5. UAE: The oil rich Gulf state has over 80,000 foreign students. as per latest data though over 2,19,000 Indian-origin students study in the country which includes permanent residents and nationals.
Unsplash
6. Saudi Arabia: Over 70,000 international students study in the Kingdom, with majority of the students coming from other Middle Eastern, Arab countries such as Yemen, Syria, Egypt, Palestine, etc.
Unsplash
7. Singapore: Despite having only six autonomous institutions, over 65,000 international students were studying in the tiny nation state, as of April 2022.
Unsplash
8. India: The country has over 48,000 international students from Nepal, Sudan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Bhutan, etc. Karnataka receives the most number of foreign students in India.
Unsplash
9. Jordan: The Middle Eastern country has over 40,000 international students, most of them being from Egypt and Palestine.
Unsplash
10. Kazakhstan: According to Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics, more than 30,000 international students study in the country. Medicine has become a popular course for being good in quality and cheap in the country.
Unsplash
Thanks For Reading!