Cornell students demand trigger warnings before 'traumatising' lectures; here's what happened next

Students at Cornell University, an Ivy League college, have recently asked for trigger warnings before lectures that have 'traumatising' content.
Students wanted trigger warnings for (but not limited to) topics like sexual assault, domestic violence, self-harm, suicide, child abuse, racial hate crimes, transphobic violence, homophobic harassment, and xenophobia, as per reports.
Cornell students also wished to opt-out of triggering lectures without being penalised while they promised to make up for all missed classes.
However, the Cornell staff rejected the idea last week, stating it would infringe the academic freedom and freedom of inquiry at the varsity.
The varsity officials said that their faculty members have the right to decide what and how they teach in the classroom, as long as they do it ethically.
