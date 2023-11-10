Common Mistakes Students Make While Making Their Resume

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 10, 2023
Are you planning on making a Resume?
Here are a few mistakes you should avoid while making a resume.
No Proper Alignment - It is extremely important for your resume to be properly aligned.
Adding Casual Picture - Adding a your photo to your resume is a personal choice but one should keep in mind to always use a professional picture.
Lengthy Paragraphs - While writing about your experience, always make sure to keep it crisp and to the point.
Using Wrong Colour - The colour you choose for your Resume template is extremely important because it is the first thing the recruiter notices. Colour's like Percian Blue and Black work the best.
