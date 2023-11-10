Common Mistakes Students Make While Making Their Resume

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 10, 2023

Are you planning on making a Resume?

Here are a few mistakes you should avoid while making a resume.

No Proper Alignment - It is extremely important for your resume to be properly aligned.

Adding Casual Picture - Adding a your photo to your resume is a personal choice but one should keep in mind to always use a professional picture.

Lengthy Paragraphs - While writing about your experience, always make sure to keep it crisp and to the point.

Using Wrong Colour - The colour you choose for your Resume template is extremely important because it is the first thing the recruiter notices. Colour's like Percian Blue and Black work the best.

Thanks For Reading!

