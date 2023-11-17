Click To Know: Student Loan Process In India?

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 17, 2023

Here is a common process to apply for student loan in India...

Freepik

It is mandatory to follow these general steps while applying for student loan in India.....

Freepik

Research - Search for banks that provide student loans and the one that best fits your interests.

Freepik

Eligibility - The next step is to check the eligibility criteria. Every bank has their set of specific criteria

Freepik

Documents - Having the documents ready is a plus when applying for the student loan. Check the required document list and prepare accordingly.

Freepik

Application Form - Fill the application form and submit it to the particular bank along with the documents.

Freepik

Bank Verification - The bank will take a few weeks to verify your application and documents. After the approval, you will receive a sanction letter containing loan information from the bank.

Freepik

Disbursement - The bank will process the transfer of money directly to the university or the institution.

Freepik

It is mandatory for all applicants to thoroughly read all documents and carefully review the terms and conditions before applying.

Freepik

Thanks For Reading!

5 Tips To Help You Improve Your Handwriting
Find out More