Check Mahatma Gandhi's Impressive Educational Degrees Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 02, 2023
Father of the Nation; Mahatma Gandhi is widely remembered around the globe for his contribution to non-violence. Today is his 154th birth anniversary.
Here we will take a close look at his impressive educational degrees. We all know that he was a prolific barrister, and he also fought against many social evils due to his education.
Gandhi went to the local school in Rajkot, near his home. There, he studied the rudiments of arithmetic, history, the Gujarati language and geography.
He joined the Alfred High School in Rajkot. In 1887 Gandhi graduated from high school in Ahmedabad. after wards, he enrolled at Samaldas College in Bhavnagar State. However, he dropped out from there.
Mohan das Karamchand Gandhi then went abroad after a lot of challenges and attended University College, London, where he took classes in English literature with Henry Morley in 1888–1889.
In London he also enrolled at the Inns of Court School of Law in Inner Temple to become a barrister. He then graduated from the University College London (UCL) and completed his Law degree.
Not many know that Gandhi was a shy character during childhood. He however managed to improve this nature of his by joining public speaking group that trained him on how to be a good public speaker during his days in London.
Gandhi, at age 22, was called to the bar in June 1891 and then left London for India. In Bombay he failed to practice law because he was psychologically unable to cross-examine witnesses.
Then in 1893 Gandhi went to South Africa for a court case. He spent 21 years there, where he developed his political views.
