Check Impressive Degrees of These Football Players Who Played In European Leagues

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 27, 2023
Andres Iniesta: The famous FC Barcelona midfielder has studied Biology and Sports Science simultaneously from Ramon Llull University.
Goal.com
Vincent Kompany: The former captain of Manchester City FC has completed his degree at Alliance Manchester Business School.He received an MA in business administration from University College London. He was then honoured with an honorary doctorate by The University of Manchester while pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Social Sciences.
Manchester city
Duncan Watmore: The English footballer is one of two English players to have earned first-class honours degree. In 2015 the Liverpool player acquired an economics and business management diploma from Newcastle University Business School.
Newcastle University
Frank Lampard: The Premier League legend graduated from Essex's Brentwood School at just 17 years old after receiving 11 GCSEs to place him among the most educated football players ever.
Premiere League
Juan Mata: Former Manchester United player is a highly-educated scholar with an Ivy League education. He holds two degrees from the Universidad Camilo Jose Cela, one in Sports Science and another in Marketing.
Goal.com
Simon Mignolet: The former legendary goalkeeper for Liverpool FC is one of the best-educated footballers. He graduated from university with a degree in Political Science and Law which he studied at Leuven. This makes him fluent not only in languages like English but also French, Dutch, German.
Goal.com
Romelu Lukaku: The Inter Milan Player is fluent in five languages and complete his graduation in Public Relations.
Goal.com
Yuto Nagatomo: Japanese footballer has a degree in economics. He also authored two books about modern economics. He went on to play for three different Italian clubs.
Goal.com
Fikayo Tomori: The AC Milan player gets registration for the degree of business management in an open university. At Gravesend Grammar School, Tomori is highly-regarded by his mentors as one of their brightest students.
Goal.com
Giorgio Chiellini: The 2020 Euro cup winning centre back graduated from Turin University with an economics and commerce degree in 2010, he went back for his master's years later to fulfil his dream.
ESPN
Thanks For Reading!