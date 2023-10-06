Check Highest And Average Salary Packages Offered To Students Of These Colleges In 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 06, 2023
IIM Bangalore: According to the official site, the average salary is ₹ 35.31 Lakhs. With companies like Accenture, KPMG, Nucleus Software, McKinsey, Samsung, Wipro were among recruiters.
IIM Calcutta: Average Salary: ₹ 35.07 L, Median Salary: ₹ 33.67 L, Highest Domestic CTC: ₹ 1.15 Cr, Highest International Package: ₹ 94.82 L
IIM Lucknow: Highest CTC stood at ₹ 32.20 Lakhs and average at ₹ 19 Lakhs.
IIM Ahmedabad: Highest Salary was ₹ 1.08 crore and Average was ₹ 35.68
IIM Kozhikode: Highest CTC was ₹ 67.02 Lakhs and average CTC stood at 31.02 Lakhs.
MICA or Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad has highest package of ₹ 36 Lakhs and average package of ₹ 20.09 Lakhs.
Graphic Era Deemed To Be University, Dehradun: In 2023 the highest package was ₹ 84.88 Lakhs.
At IIT Bombay the highest package was ₹ 21.96 Lakhs and average ₹ 8.67 lakhs.
IIT Delhi: Highest package stands at ₹ 17.60 Lakhs and Average is 9.6 Lakhs.
IIM Indore: Highest Package is ₹ 1.14 crores annually and average is ₹ 30.21 Lakhs. (Disclaimer: These are the figures published by the respective institutes on their websites. This newspaper has not verified the same.)
