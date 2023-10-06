Check Highest And Average Salary Packages Offered To Students Of These Colleges In 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 06, 2023

IIM Bangalore: According to the official site, the average salary is ₹ 35.31 Lakhs. With companies like Accenture, KPMG, Nucleus Software, McKinsey, Samsung, Wipro were among recruiters.

Official site

IIM Calcutta: Average Salary: ₹ 35.07 L, Median Salary: ₹ 33.67 L, Highest Domestic CTC: ₹ 1.15 Cr, Highest International Package: ₹ 94.82 L

Official site

IIM Lucknow: Highest CTC stood at ₹ 32.20 Lakhs and average at ₹ 19 Lakhs.

Official site

IIM Ahmedabad: Highest Salary was ₹ 1.08 crore and Average was ₹ 35.68

Official site

IIM Kozhikode: Highest CTC was ₹ 67.02 Lakhs and average CTC stood at 31.02 Lakhs.

Official site

MICA or Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad has highest package of ₹ 36 Lakhs and average package of ₹ 20.09 Lakhs.

Official site

Graphic Era Deemed To Be University, Dehradun: In 2023 the highest package was ₹ 84.88 Lakhs.

Official site

At IIT Bombay the highest package was ₹ 21.96 Lakhs and average ₹ 8.67 lakhs.

Official site

IIT Delhi: Highest package stands at ₹ 17.60 Lakhs and Average is 9.6 Lakhs.

Official site

IIM Indore: Highest Package is ₹ 1.14 crores annually and average is ₹ 30.21 Lakhs. (Disclaimer: These are the figures published by the respective institutes on their websites. This newspaper has not verified the same.)

Official site

Thanks For Reading!

Top 10 IIMs In Country As Per NIRF Rankings 2023
Find out More