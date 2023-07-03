Check Ajit Pawar's Education Qualification

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 03, 2023
In the political circus of of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar yesterday once again assumed the office of Deputy Chief Minister tying up with BJP- Shiv Sena.
Pawar was born on 22 July 1959 in Deolali Pravara, Ahmednagar district. He completed his schooling there itself. Pawar then moved to Mumbai for more extensive education.
Pawar was pursuing a college degree in Mumbai; however, due to the death of his father, he dropped out to take care of his family.
He completed his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or clas 10th from Maharashtra State Board in Devalali, Ahmednagar.
He completed his graduation from Mumbai.
After completing his education, he returned to Baramati. and started social and political work through cooperative societies.
