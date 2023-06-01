Chapters dropped from NCERT's 10th standard textbooks

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 01, 2023
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has dropped the full chapter on Periodic Classification of Elements from 10th standard textbooks.
Adobe
NCERT also dropped a full chapter on Democracy and Diversity from class 10th social science textbooks.
i-stock
A full chapter on Challenges to Democracy has also been removed from the 10th standard by the NCERT.
i-stock
The three topics deleted from the class 10th science textbook are Periodic Classification of Elements, Sources of Energy and Sustainable Management of Natural resources.
i-stock
In the Social Studies textbook, three chapters from Democratic Politics-1 have been dropped including Popular Struggles and Movements, Political Parties and Challenges to Democracy.
i-stock
The NCERT has also remove the Theory of Biological Evolution from the class 10 curriculum.
i-stock
Complete chapters on these above subjects now stand deleted as a part of a “rationalisation” meant to reduce the “burden on students”.
shutter stock
Thanks For Reading!