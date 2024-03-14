CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Conclude: 5 Tips For Selecting Your Class 12 Stream

By: Siksha M | March 14, 2024
Assess Your Interests and Strengths: Are you more inclined towards science and mathematics, or do you lean towards humanities and arts? Identifying your interests and strengths.
Seek Guidance from Teachers and Counselors: Consult your teachers, school counselors, or academic advisors for guidance. Discuss your interests with them to receive personalized recommendations.
Research Career Options: Explore the career paths associated with each stream. Research the opportunities, job prospects, and academic requirements for fields related to science, commerce, and humanities.
Consider Future Goals: Think about your long-term goals and aspirations. Consider whether you plan to pursue higher education in a specific field or enter the workforce directly after completing Class 12.
Stay Open-Minded and Think Creative: Keep an open mind while exploring your options. Don't feel pressured to conform to societal expectations or choose a stream simply because it's popular or prestigious.
