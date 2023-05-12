CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 out today; check details here

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 12, 2023
CBSE Class 10 & 12th results 2023 have been released on the official website.
The pass percentage for Class 12th stands at 87.33 per cent.
CBSE class 12th results 2023: Girls outperformed the boys this year by 6.01%.
In class 12th the pass percentage of girls was 90.68% and boys was 84.67%.
A total of 21,86,940 had appeared for the class 10th exam in CBSE 2023.
After Class 12, in Class 10 also girls have performed better. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys is 92.72 percent.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: No toppers list this year to be released by the Board.
In CBSE class 12th results 2023 Trivandrum has topped with 99.91 pass percentage.
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage dips by -1.28% from the year 2022.
CBSE 12th Result 2023: Pass percentage decreased by -5.39 % from the year 2022.
In CBSE class 12th 2023 exam 16,96,770 students had appeared.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 revaluation will begin from May 16, 2023.
