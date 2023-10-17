CAT 2023: IIMs With Highest And Lowest Fees This Year

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 17, 2023
IIM Ahmedabad is at top of the list with highest fee. Its Fee ranges from Rs. 30 lakhs to Rs 32 Lakhs.
IIM Calcutta is second in the list with a whooping fee of Rs. 31 Lakhs.
IIM Bangalore fee is third in the list with Rs. 24,50,000.
The newly formed IIM Mumbai, (formerly NITIE) fee is Rs. 21 lakh.
IIM Lucknow fee is Rs 20,75,000 according to this year's curriculum.
List of IIMs with lowest fees.
IIM Sirmaur fee is lowest at Rs 11,75,000.
IIM Sambalpur fee is Rs 13,07,400, the second lowest among the IIMs.
IIM Shillong fee is Rs 14,60,000 which is third lowest.
IIM Bodhgaya has fee of Rs 15,50,000 for MBA 2 year course.
IIM Jammu's fee is Rs 17,15,000 for PG courses.
