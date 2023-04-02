Canada: Indian, international students, gather in Toronto to protest against deportation; see pics

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 02, 2023
Hundreds of students have been served with deportation notices after their admission letters were found to be fake
Brijesh Mishra, a Jalandhar-based education agent, charged between 15-20 lakhs from the students to send them abroad
Once the students arrived, they were told that the seats have been filled, and Mishra asked them to take admission in lesser known colleges
The students, who received their PGWP, applied for PR which is when CBSA informed them of admission letters being fake
According to CBC's The Fifth Estate, education agent Rahul Bhargava, was arrested by Punjab Police while two of his partners Brijesh Mishra and Gurnam Singh are still on the run.
From April 6, individuals who are holding post-graduate work permits in Canada would be able to extend their visas.
