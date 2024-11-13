Can You Afford Mumbai's Most Elite Schools? A Look At The Fees Of Top 5 Expensive Schools

By: Megha Chowdhury_ | November 13, 2024
DhiruBhai Ambani International School (DAIS) is the most expensive school in Mumbai, with an annual fee of around Rs. 12 lakh. The school offers world-class facilities and follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.
Ecole Mondiale World School is a top international school in Mumbai, with an annual fee of around Rs. 9.5 lakh. The school offers a global education to its students.
Jamnabai Narsee School with an annual fee of around Rs. 6 lakh is one of the best school in Mumbai. It offers the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.
Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai has a rich history and is known for its academic excellence and extracurricular activities. It has an annual fee of around Rs. 7 lakh.
Oberoi International School has a multicultural environment and offers various sports and extracurricular activities to its students. This renowned international school has an annual fee of around Rs. 10 lakh.
