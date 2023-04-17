Arjun Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, other celebrity kids studied in these institutions

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 17, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar, who made his IPL debut yesterday against KKR did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar's son has also done graduation from Mumbai University.
Sara Tendulkar, Sachin's daughter also completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London (UCL). She graduated in Medicine from UCL.
Shah Rukh khan's daughter Suhana Khan finished her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then graduated from Ardingly College in England. She is currently studying at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts to learn acting.
Sara Ali Khan Khan, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan studied history and political science at Columbia University in New York. The Kedarnath famed actress completed her graduation in 2016. She did her schooling form Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Janhvi Kapoor daughter of Sridevi studied at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. Before making her film debut, she took an acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California.
Aryan Khan son of the famous actor Shahrukh Khan studied abroad from Sevenoaks High School in London. He later graduated from the School of cinematic, University of Southern California.
Ibrahim Ali khan son of Saif Ali Khan finished his schooling from Mumbai's famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Ibrahim is currently studying abroad pursuing higher education.
Ananya Panday daughter of Chunky Pandey studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School until 2017. Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with the teen film- Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor completed her senior secondary education from Mumbai's prestigious Ecole Mondiale School. She also holds a graduation degree.
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter studied at Sevenoaks School in London. She then completed bachelor's degree from Fordham University, New York in 2020.