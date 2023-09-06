Alternatives To Kota: These Cities Have Best JEE/NEET Coaching Centres

New Delhi: The national capital is an educational hub for Engineering and medical aspirants from North India.

Hyderabad: The city has some of the best coaching centres for JEE and NEET aspirants in India.

Indore: Apart from best Institutes in higher education category, the city also has a lot of coaching centres for IIT aspirants.

Patna: The capital of Bihar caters coaching to a lot of IIT aspirants in the state.

Mumbai: The city of dreams also houses a lot of coaching centres for JEE and NEET aspirants.

Chennai: The city in the south has a lot of quality coaching centres that help students to acheive their dreams of cracking JEE and NEET exams.

Kolkata: The city is best for IIT and NEET aspirants to get coaching for students belonging to eastern and north eastern regions of the country.

Pune: Being a hub for higher educational institutes, the city also has a lot of potential coaching centres for engineering and medical aspirants.

