Alma matter of India's top billionaires; pictures inside

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 12, 2023
Mukesh Ambani studied Chemical Engineering at Institute of Chemical Technology and enrolled for MBA at Stanford before dropping out
Image credit: Wikipedia
Gautam Adani pursued Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Gujarat University but dropped out in second year
Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL, studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. Nadar has a net worth 25.6 billion dollars.
Cyrus Poonawala studied at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, University of Pune. 4th richest person in India, Cyrus sits on net worth of 24.3 billion dollars
Savitri Jindal took the helm as chair of Jindal Group after husband's death. She is the richest woman in India with net worth of 20.5 billion dollars and got a diploma from Assam University.
File Image
