Nobel Prize Winners 2023: Check Complete List Here In All Subjects

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 10, 2023
3 persons are awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter. Pierre Agostini is a French experimental physicist and Emeritus professor at Ohio State University.
Physics: Ferenc Krausz is a Hungarian–Austrian physicist working in attosecond science. He is also a professor of experimental physics at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
Physics: Anne L’Huillier also awarded Nobel prize in Physics. She is a French-Swedish physicist, and professor of atomic physics at Lund University in Sweden.
Chemistry: it is shared among 3 persons for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. Moungi G. Bawendi is an American–Tunisian–French chemist. Currently he is the Professor at the MIT.
Chemistry: Louis Eugene Brus is the S. L. Mitchell Professor of Chemistry at Columbia University.
Chemistry: Alexey I Ekimov is a Russian solid state physicist who discovered the semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots in 1981.
Physiology or Medicine: Katalin Karikó, the Hungarian-American biochemist has shared the award with one other for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.
Physiology or Medicine: Drew Weissman is an American physician and immunologist known for his contributions to RNA biology.
Literature: Jon Fosse is a Norwegian author who is awarded for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.
Nobel Peace Prize: Narges Mohammadi; an Iranian human rights activist for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.
Economic Sciences: Claudia Goldin; American economic historian for having advanced understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.
