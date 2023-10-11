A Close Look At Amitabh Bachchan's Education And Career On His Birthday

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 11, 2023
One of the most followed celebrities in India, Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 today.
Recognized as Sadi Ke Mahanayak (Greatest actor of the century) was born on 11 October 1942 in Allahabad.
The actor's initial school began at Gyan Prabodhini Boys High School in Allahabad.
For further schooling he moved to Sherwood College in Nainital.
For higher education, senior Bachchan shifted to Delhi where he graduated in Bsc degree from the Kirori Mal college.
His debut movie in Bollywood was "Saat Hindustani" which was released in 1969. Till date he has worked in around 250 movies.
His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary Hindi poet. Big B sometimes recites his father's writings at shows or events.
Mr Bachchan has won multiple accolades in his career, including record four National Film Awards in Best Actor category and many awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies.
Thanks For Reading!