5 Tips For Students To Get To Class On Time

By: FPJ Education Desk | Lavanya A | December 01, 2023
Exam season is upon us, so now is the perfect time to consider how to better manage your time and schedule your days to balance school and home life. Additionally, you ought to consider eating some brain food—no, we're not talking about energy drinks and chips here!
freepik
It's time to abandon your tedious homework routine. Get the mental boost you need for back-to-school by attempting these study strategies.
freepik
Set Calendar Reminders: Don't let missing a crucial lecture or seminar catch you off guard. Make a calendar for yourself well in advance to keep track of all the things you have coming up, including deadlines, classes, social activities, and other time commitments.
freepik
Establish a routine: How will you arrive for class each day at the same time? Adjust your body so that it wakes up and gets ready for class on time.
freepik
Avert distraction and procrastination: Do not procrastinate before a class in getting ready or getting out of bed.
freepik
Make the most of your class time: Do you still have ten minutes remaining in class after your teacher concluded her lecture? While it's still fresh in your mind, start working on your chemistry assignment early.
freepik
Establish a friend in each class: If you have a friend in class, coming to class will be fun. It will make you want to come to class.
freepik
If you frequently find yourself wishing there were more hours in the day so you can get things done, you can use these tips!
freepik
Thanks For Reading!