5 Tips For Students To Balance Studies And Fun During Diwali

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 08, 2023

Early Revision - This will reduce the study load during the festive celebration.

freepik

Time Management - It is important for the students to find time to study everyday.

freepik

Dedicated Space- Having a peaceful space to study will help the students focus and they can achieve their goal on time.

freepik

Set Daily Goals - Setting goals will help categorise all subjects and give them equal attention.

freepik

Make Notes - Having notes handy can make it easier to study and focus due a chaotic time like the festivals.

freepik

Thanks For Reading!

