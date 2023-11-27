5 More Ways To Deal With Exam Stress

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 27, 2023
It's common to have anxiety and tension before tests. Your body naturally reacts to pressure by creating stress. It might be difficult to control at times, even while it can help you stay focused and feel driven to complete tasks.
Freepik
Overwhelming stress can have a detrimental impact on a student's performance and general well-being.
Freepik
Be kind: Taking stock of what you've accomplished thus far, both inside and outside of the classroom, might be beneficial. Alternatively, make a list of what you appreciate about yourself and what other people think is great about you.
Freepik
Do not compare yourself: Try not to worry about other people's exam preparation strategies and concentrate on your own study methods. It's possible for you to believe that others are performing better, revising more, or simply not worrying as much.
Freepik
Be prepared: Insufficient exam preparation might leave students feeling overburdened and anxious. This may be brought on by a lack of study time, a poor comprehension of the subject matter, or other issues.
Freepik
Honor your accomplishments: no matter how modest. Give yourself a reward for your study time if you are experiencing exam stress. This will encourage you to keep studying and might even help you feel less stressed.
Freepik
Breakfast: Have a healthy breakfast on exam day. Your energy levels will rapidly drop without a good breakfast, which could cause worry, anxiety, and exhaustion. Make sure you have a nutritious, high-energy breakfast the day of the exam.
Freepik
Consider consuming meals like eggs or oats that supply you energy for a long time. Steer clear of sugar-rich meals, as they may provide you short-term energy but could send you into a collapse during an exam.
Freepik
Thanks For Reading!