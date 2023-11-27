5 Habits Students Should Inculcate For A Good Night's Sleep

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 27, 2023
All of us occasionally struggle to fall asleep, but chronic insomnia may become a serious issue. Lack of sleep can have detrimental impacts on our health in addition to making us drowsy and irritable. It can raise our risk of obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.
No caffeine in the evening: Most people drink caffeine, which has many benefits. A single dose can improve energy, concentration, and athletic performance. Caffeine, on the other hand, stimulates your nervous system when taken late in the day and may prevent your body from naturally resting at night.
Set a routine: It is common knowledge that newborns and children benefit from routines since they learn to sleep at specific times. Because it enables your body to automatically program itself to go to sleep and wake up at specific times.
Relax: You have a mile-long to-do list and mounting bills. Even at night, problems from the day can resurface. One trigger is stress. The chemicals that oppose sleep, known as fight-or-flight, are triggered by it.
Another frequent method used to treat insomnia is to practice relaxation techniques before bed. These techniques have been demonstrated to increase the quality of sleep A soothing massage enhanced the quality of sick people's sleep, according to one study .
No technology: Keep your TV, computer, and smart phone out of your bedroom and refrain from using them for an hour before bed. The blue light that this type of gadget releases lowers the melatonin hormone, which induces sleep.
Comfortable bedroom: To ensure you wake up and move around less, make sure your bed offers the right amount of comfort, support, and room. Make sure your room is at the ideal temperature, which is between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius (60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit).
