5 Effective Tips To Complete Your Syllabus On Time

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 17, 2023
If you struggle to complete your syllabus before exams, follow these tips....
Study Plan - Make a proper study plan and give more time to the subjects you find hard. This will help you to keep a track on your syllabus.
Study Everyday - It is important to study everyday for a set period of time to complete your syllabus on time.
Small Goals - Set everyday goals to complete a specific part of the syllabus and work accordingly.
Make Notes - Making notes helps you remember quicker and also helps with quick revision.
Switch Subjects - Students should take a note that they should switch subjects if they find it hard to focus on the current one.
