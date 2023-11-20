5 Autobiographies Every Student Must Read

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 20, 2023
Playing It My Way is the autobiography of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar which summarises Tendulkar's early days and his 24 years of international career.
The autobiography tells the rise of Sachin's success due to a single-minded all consuming purpose and focus on playing the game at the highest levels of achievement.
Wings of Fire is the autobiography of the ex-President of India, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, written by him along with Arun Tiwari.
Long Walk to Freedom is the autobiography of one of the great moral and political leaders of our time: Nelson Mandela. He is an international hero whose lifelong dedication to the fight against racial oppression in South Africa won him the Nobel Peace Prize and the presidency of his country.
Mandela tells his own tale of how he helped his black countrymen throw off their apartheid chains, how the African National Congress waged and won its struggle, and how he became his nation’s first black president.
Toward Freedom is Jawaharlal Nehru's autobiography while he was in prison between June 1934 and February 1935, and before he became the first Prime Minister of India.
I Am Malala is the autobiography of Winner of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Malala Yousafzai.
The book captures a heart wrenching story of a brave young girl who did everything she could given her limited means and then some and deals with the life of Malala before the shooting.
