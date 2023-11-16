10 Breathtaking College Campuses From Around The World

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 16, 2023
Yale University is an ivy league institute located in the heart of Connecticut. The campus is surrounded with beautiful trees, with world-class facilities.
Kenyon college, Ohio is located on a hill and overlooks beautiful Kokosing river. It has gothic architecture and is beautiful, small and cozy campus.
The university of the south, tennessee also known as Sewanee. Its just a few minutes walk from the 13,000 acres of forest, where one can be in peace in the nature.
Trinity College, Dublin has a historical campus with mesmerizing architecture and facilities that are world renowned.
University of Notre Dam, Indiana is popular for its divine catholic architecture and has some of the world's best artwork.
Kyung Hee University in Seoul is one of South Korea's best university. It was established in 1949 and has spectacular campus overlooking beautiful trees and nature.
Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania is a liberal arts college. It has many of its building overlooking beautiful forests and has an architecture that is pleasing to the eyes.
Princeton University, New Jersey is also an ivy league college that has an architecture that is one of the world's best. It is spawned across 500 acre of land is a beautiful amalgamation of small lawns and criss cross roads throughout the campus.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology located in Cambridge and has variety of different and unique architectural buildings that represent the institute and its rich history. It has neoclassical, modernist, brutalist and desconstructive styles of buildings.
Flager College, Florida is perfect for vacation, except one can actually study here! It is a beautiful coastal college located in one of the oldest city in USA, St Augustine