Watch as Delhi-NCR drenches in rain; orange alert in capital

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023

People holding umbrellas walk amid rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Saturday

ANI/Ayush Sharma

A cyclist covers himself with a makeshift raincoat as he rides past during rain, in Noida

PTI

Security personnel patrol during rain

PTI/Kamal Singh

People walk past a fallen tree during rain, in New Delhi

PTI/Kamal Singh

A view of a tree that was uprooted due to strong wind and heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Saturday

ANI/Jitender Gupta

Vehicles move through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram

PTI

Children hold an umbrella and enjoy during a rain

ANI

A G20 logo lit up at a foot over bridge as a commuter rides his two-wheeler amid rain, in New Delhi on Saturday

ANI/Ayush Sharma

Delhi police personnel hold umbrellas stand guard at Shanti Van during rain, in New Delhi on Saturday

ANI/Ayush Sharma

A view of the dark clouds hover over the North Block and South Block at Vijay Chowk after heavy rain, in New Delhi on Saturday

ANI/Ayush Sharma