Delhi Roads Underwater After Yamuna River Overflows

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
A vehicle moves through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.
PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
NDRF personnel resuce a livestock at flood-hit Nigam Bodh Ghat on Thursday.
PTI
A flooded road near ISBT.
PTI
Residents move to a safer place from a flood-affected area following monsoon rains, in Basantpur village of Faridabad on Thursday.
PTI
Police personnel interact with villagers outside the Basantpur village flooded after release of water from Hathini Kund barrage, in Faridabad on Thursday.
PTI
A Delhi Metro train moves slowly over the bridge spanning the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. More than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled between July 7 and July 15 due to waterlogging on tracks following heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said on Thursday.
PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
Roads flooded by the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday.
PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
Flood hit people take shelter at a bridge.
PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
A motorcyclist wades through a flooded road.
PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
A man makes his way through a flooded road as the overflowing water from the rising Yamuna river reaches low-laying areas, near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi on Thursday.
ANI Photo/ Ishant
People make their way through a flooded road as the overflowing water from the rising Yamuna river reaches low-laying areas, near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi on Thursday.
ANI Photo/ Ishant
People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river after being relocated to a makeshift tent along a road, in Noida on Thursday.
PTI
Thanks For Reading!