You Have An Update!: Updated Kawasaki Z650RS Launched

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 20, 2024
Kawasaki has come out with the updated version of its middleweight neo-retro motorcycle, the Z650RS.
The Z650RS is propelled by the identical 649cc, parallel-twin engine generating 68hp and 64Nm torque. While the engine remains the same as the Z650,
The bike is encased within a trellis main frame. However, the subframe has been redesigned for the Z650RS.
The Z650RS's suspension system comprises a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is facilitated by dual 286mm discs at the front and a single 172mm disc at the rear.
The motorcycle also features an accessible 800mm seat height, it also includes include twin-pod instrumentation with an integrated LCD screen
The updated Z650RS goes against Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO 6 and Triumph Speed Twin 900.
The new updated model will cost buyer Rs 7000 more than the previous version. The price tag is set at Rs 7.00 Lakh.