Yacht, jets and everything Jeff Bezos splurges on as Amazon fires people to cuts costs

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
As his firm Amazon worked on cost cutting by firing thousands, Jeff Bezos bought a $500 million super yacht Koru in 2023, and to add space for a helipad, the billionaire bought another one worth $75 million yacht to follow it around.
While his boat stands out at sea, Bezos also owns one of the world's fastest jets the Gulfstream G650ER worth $65 million. Apart 110 speed records to its name, the aircraft also has handcrafted seats that turn into beds as part of luxurious interiors.
In 1978, David Geffen paid a record $47.5 million for a Beverly Hills villa built by Jack Warner in the 1930s, and in 2020 Bezos paid $165 million for it, setting another record in the Los Angeles county.
Compared to his other purchases, $4,000 may not seem much, but spending money equal to Rs 3.6 lakh on a bottle of wine to celebrate his engagement, shows how Bezos loves to splurge.
Bezos, now engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, had paid $38 billion as part of a divorce settlement with former wife MacKenzie Bezos, which is why he now intends to sign a prenup with Sanchez to protect his fortune.