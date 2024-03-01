Xiaomi Gears Up For Smartphone War With Its Xiaomi 14

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 01, 2024
The Marquee phone from the Chinese-giant is scheduled to be launched in India on March 7.
The phone comes with a display of 6.36 inches (16.15 cm), with custom HyperOS UI.
The rear camera setup consists of three 50 MP sensors, while the front camera is 32 MP.
The device is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
The OLED display comes with a 1200 x 2670 pixels resolution.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G are some of the Xiaomi 14's rivals.
The Xiaomi 14 flagship is estimated to be available at the price of Rs. 45,890.
Thanks For Reading!