WhatsApp Beta With The New "Call Back" Button: Here Is All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
With something new happening every day, the Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in regards to missed calls .
The “call button” allows the missed calls to be more visible and noticeable and appears within an event message when a call goes unanswered.
This feature is available for users who install the latest version of WhatsApp for Windows, which can be availed from the Microsoft Store.
This button simply provides an easier and quicker way to call up their missed calls by simply tapping on the button and enhances the user interface of the WhatsApp version for Windows.
WhatsApp is also getting ready to roll out a new feature that will let users send short video messages up to 60 seconds long.
