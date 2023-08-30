Warren Buffett Turns 93: Top Investment Mantras To Learn

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
Warren Buffett back in 1999 at an annual shareholders meeting said one should start investing early. He said "I started building this little snowball at the top of a very long hill."
Another important suggestion that he gave was to invest in smaller companies as it gives you time to invest smaller sums
An important lesson to learn from him is to invest in good business and to vigorously search for one
One of the most important piece of advice by Buffett was to focus on long-term investments instead of short-term thinking
It was not just investing in businesses that he spoke about, he also said that you should invest in yourself as that is the best investment
Another important point by the master was to be greedy when other are fearful and be careful when others are fearful
Buffett was known to be frugal and he believed, "Hold onto your money when money is cheap and spend it aggressively when money is expensive."