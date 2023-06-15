Volvo C40 Recharge Electric SUV Unveiled in India; To Be Launched In August: Take A Look Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Volvo, the Swedish manufacturing company has brought its coupe-styles EV, the C40 Recharge, to India.
It is identical to the coupe version of the XC40. It continues with a 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen flanked by slim AC vents, wood inlays on the dashboard and a fully digital instrument cluster.
It is also equipped with panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, an air purifier and a Harman Kardon sound system.
The C40 Recharge comes with a portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system mounted in the centre, a 3-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster.
The Volvo C40 Recharge will be launched in August. The Volvo C40 Recharge can be expected to be priced around the Rs 60 lakh mark in India.