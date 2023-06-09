Volkswagen Unveils New Variation Of Virtus And Taigun: Take A Look Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
On Thursday, Volkswagen passenger cars India launched new trims of its mid sized Sedan Virtus and Taigun sports utility vehicle
The company introduced the Virtus with a six-speed manual transmission on the GT Plus variant, priced at Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
The company introduced two new variants of Taigun -- GT DSG and GT Plus, at an introductory price of Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.77 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom)
The Volkswagen GT Edge Limited Collection comes in a Deep Black Pearl exterior body color. The Taigun GT Plus DSG and GT manual are available in Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte finish exterior body colour
The new variants of Taigun and Virtus will be available across the 161 sales touchpoints in 121 cities in India