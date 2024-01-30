Toyota Tops Global Car Sales For 4th Consecutive Year With Record 11.2 Million In 2023; Volkswagen And Others In Chase

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 30, 2024
Toyota Motor retained its position as world's top-selling automaker for the fourth consecutive year with a record 11.2 million sales in 2023.
Pexels
The company reported a 7.2 per cent increase in global group sales last year, which includes Daihatsu and Hino Motors.
Pexels
Toyota's parent-only vehicle sales hit a record 10.3 million in 2023.
Pexels
Volkswagen Group, the second-ranked German rival, reported a 12 per cent rise in deliveries to 9.2 million cars in 2023.
Pexels
Supply chain bottlenecks eased for Volkswagen, contributing to its post-pandemic recovery.
Pexels
Gasoline-electric hybrids comprised about a third of these sales.
Pexels
Battery electric vehicles represented less than 1 per cent of total sales.
Pexels