Top 7 Business Schools For MBA In The World 2024

By: G R Mukesh | October 17, 2024
The list of the best business schools for Masters In Business Adminstration or MBA 2024, was formulated by British Business publication, Financial Times.
At number 7 comes the US-based W. P. Carey School of Business - Arizona State University with an average salary of USD 4,77,750.
Next in line is the famed MIT Sloan with an MBA program, that help fetch a salary of USD 4,06,328.
Next comes the Trium HEC Paris/LSE/NYU Stern with a salary of USD 4,21,699.
Thereafter we have the IESE Business School in the soutehrn European nation of Spain. The salary here stands at USD 3,28,158.
The Washington University Olin Business School has main its main campus in the US. The salary stands at USD 6,27,737.
Just behind the top spot comes The ESCP Business School Paris. The salary here stands at USD 3,63,789.
The China Europe International Business School or CEIBA in Shanghai tops the list with an average salary of USD 5,36,759.
