Top 5 Countries That Have The Highest Number Of Billionaires

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
The ultra rich are everywhere around the world. These are the top 5 countries with the world's wealthiest people, according to Forbes’ 37th Annual World’s Billionaires List 2023.
The US is the world's wealthiest nation with 735 billionaires with a list icluding Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and many more with a total worth of $4.5 trillion.
China boost the second most billionaires with 495, including Hong Kong and Macau, witha combined worth of $1.67 trillion.
India, with 169, has the third most billionaires with a total worth of $675 billion.
Germany secures the fourth-highest number with 126 billionaires.
Russia secured the fifth position with counts 105 billionaires this year with a combined net worth of $474 billion.
