This is how ₹2,000 note withdrawal is impacting different sectors

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
As people rush to exchange notes Petrol Pump owners are claiming they are running out of change.
After the RBI announced withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes, Jewellers have started receiving inquiries for purchase of gold and silver.
After the announcement the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has instructed bus conductors to not accept the denomination.
With the increase in deposits as people rush to exchange notes, borrowing costs for government and companies are expected to go down.
Zomato has claimed that 72% of cash orders have been paid using the ₹2,000 notes, since the withdrawal was announced.