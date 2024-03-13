The Unfiltered Harmony: OnePlus Buds 3

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 13, 2024

The earphones are equipped with a 10.4mm driver for enhanced audio performance.

The earphones offer users a 3D surround-space sound experience for immersive audio quality.

The earphones also feature LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio output support.

The earphones come with support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, with dynamic bass technology.

Each bud carries a 58mAh battery, while the OnePlus Buds 3 storage case has a 520mAh battery.

Some of the other options currently available are Samsung buds 2 pro and realme buds air 5

The oneplus buds 3 comes at the starting price of Rs 5,499.

