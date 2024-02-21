The Ultimate Flagship: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 21, 2024
The overall design remains consistent, but with refinements. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.
It has a 6.82-inch flat display. In addition, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts thinner bezels and a smaller front-facing camera cutout.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange
It also comes other shades, including Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black.
The phone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, supported by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage of up to 1TB.
Galaxy S24 Ultra's top rivals on the flagship battleground are Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8
The ambitious flagship is available at the price of Rs. 1,29,999.