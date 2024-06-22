The Thrill Of The Drive: Genesis GV80 Coupe

By: G R Mukesh | June 22, 2024
With its coupe roofline and distinctive parabolic line, Coupe Design creates an elegant and slender appearance.
For a more aggressive appearance, the Genesis signature style is doubled up in the Double G-Matrix Patterned Grille. It continues to the bumper, where mesh and dark chrome molding accentuate the brash front end.
The Cluster High Performance Gauge shows data such as torque, turbo pressure, and oil temperature, giving you a thorough understanding of your drive.
The interior, which emphasizes the use of white space, sets the mood for every exciting drive with its sophisticated yet exhilarating details.
Everybody is immediately drawn in by the elegant visual presence created by the 27" OLED Display & Slim Air Vent. An air of refinement mixed with sportiness is created by the slender chrome air vent beneath.
In GV80 Coupe, there is enough space in the rear trunk to accommodate your lifestyle needs with up to 644L of gear.
The dual rear muffler and coupe bumper complement each other to finish the powerful rear end.
